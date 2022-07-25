AMCHAM delegation to visit U.S. for meetings with Biden officials, lawmakers
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) said Monday its delegation will leave for Washington this week to meet with key U.S. government officials and lawmakers in a move to promote the business and trade relationship between the two countries.
The 14-member delegation plans to meet more than 25 senior officials of the Joe Biden administration and several other members of Congress during the three-day trip that will begin Wednesday, AMCHAM said in a release.
The trip marks the resumption of AMCHAM's annual "doorknock" business-promoting program following a two-year hiatus over COVID-19.
The delegation also plans to highlight the benefits of doing business in South Korea and the value of bilateral trade relations, amid active investment activities under way between the two countries and the implementation of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, according to AMCHAM.
The members will start off the trip by attending a memorial ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington to commemorate the 1950-53 Korean War. The United Stats and other nations fought alongside the South against the then Soviet Union-backed North Korea.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also expected to attend the ceremony, AMCHAM said.
