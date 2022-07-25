Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na will tie the knot with a classical singer in October, her management agency said Monday.
Kim Yu-na and Ko Woo-rim will hold their wedding in Seoul in late October, according to All That Sports.
It did not elaborate on the exact date and the place of the wedding, saying the event will be held privately.
The two met during an ice show in 2018 and have dated for three years, according to the agency.
