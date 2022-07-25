Exports of fisheries goods hit new high in H1
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of fisheries products touched a fresh high in the first half of this year thanks to brisk overseas demand, data showed Monday.
Outbound shipments of fisheries goods reached US$1.71 billion during the January-June period, according to the data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. (aT) and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
The two agencies didn't give on-year comparisons.
Bolstered by strong first-half shipments, the aT said, it will ramp up overseas marketing efforts in a bid to achieve record high exports for all of this year.
The corporation said it will focus on such markets as China, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where demand for South Korean seafood is high.
More money will also be spent to help increase overseas shipments of eight key products, including dried laver and abalone, it added.
