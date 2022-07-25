Military reports 996 more COVID-19 cases
14:31 July 25, 2022
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 996 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 199,615, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 728 from the Army, 131 from the Air Force, 68 from the Navy, 52 from the Marine Corps and 14 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also two cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 9,276 military personnel are under treatment.
