Yoon to meet with new parliamentary leaders next month
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to meet with the new leaders of the National Assembly next month, a presidential official said Monday.
The meeting was proposed during a weekly meeting between the president and his senior secretaries earlier in the day, and will need to be discussed with the National Assembly, the official told reporters.
"We plan to arrange the meeting sometime in August," the official said, adding the president looks forward to candid talks with the parliamentary leaders.
The plan comes as the ruling and main opposition parties reached an agreement last week on how to share parliamentary committees after wrangling over the issue for over a month.
