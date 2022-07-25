Yoon to go on summer vacation next week
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will go on summer vacation next week to a location yet to be determined, a presidential official said Monday.
Yoon confirmed his vacation plans during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries earlier in the day, and asked that all presidential staff and public servants also take time off, the official told reporters.
"He asked that everyone go on vacation to recharge and contribute to boosting the domestic economy," the official said.
Several locations are currently under consideration, given that there are not many vacation spots available to the president, the official added.
Yoon earlier told reporters he was waiting to see how a strike at a Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. shipyard unfolded before confirming his vacation plans.
The 51-day strike ended last week after labor and management struck a last-minute agreement on almost all contentious issues.
