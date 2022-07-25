Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea Japan talks

S. Korea pushes to restore defense policy dialogue with Japan

15:25 July 25, 2022

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to restore a bilateral working-level defense policy dialogue with Japan that has been stalled since 2018 amid stand-offs between the two countries, an informed source said Monday.

The move comes as the Yoon Suk-yeol administration has vowed to foster a "future-oriented" partnership with Tokyo despite prolonged diplomatic rows stemming largely from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. It has stated a commitment to stronger trilateral security cooperation also involving the United States.

"(South Korea) is trying to restore the director general-level dialogue suspended since late 2018," the source told Yonhap News Agency over the phone, requesting anonymity.

Bilateral defense-related exchanges have markedly dwindled since Japan's maritime patrol aircraft conducted a menacing low-altitude flyby over a South Korean warship, accusing the vessel of having locked its fire-control radar on the plane, in December 2018.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK