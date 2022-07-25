Traffic accident deaths drop to record low in 1st half of year
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The number of traffic deaths in South Korea dropped to a record low in the first half of the year, data showed Monday.
The National Police Agency said the number of people killed in road accidents from January to June was estimated at 1,236, a decrease of 5.1 percent from the same period last year.
The tally marked the lowest since the nation began recording traffic fatalities in 1970.
The decline came despite a potential increase in car traffic after the government in April lifted social distancing measures that had been in place during the previous two years to curb the coronavirus.
By type of accident, deaths caused by driving under the influence showed the sharpest decrease, falling 36.4 percent to 68. Pedestrian deaths also decreased by 11.1 percent to 386.
But fatalities involving two-wheeled vehicles, bicycles and personal mobility vehicles increased 12.7 percent to 230, 54.3 percent to 54, and 83.3 percent to 11, respectively.
"The police will step up efforts to prevent traffic accidents, including crackdowns on drunk driving at holiday destinations and traffic law violations involving two-wheeled vehicles," an NPA official said.
