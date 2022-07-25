NH Investment & Securities Q2 net income down 55.8 pct to 119.6 bln won
16:40 July 25, 2022
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 119.6 billion won (US$91 million), down 55.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 154.2 billion won, down 60.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 93.8 percent to 4.04 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 86 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
