07:02 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't pours gas on conflict, calls senior police officers' meeting 'coup' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't likens police protest to coup; 'the people' are nowhere (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't, front-line police clash head-on, accuse each other of 'coup' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't pushes down on protest, signals disciplinary action against 'police coup' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Interior minister blames 'certain group' for 'coup situation' (Segye Times)
-- China overtakes S. Korea in 5 out of 7 future growth industries (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Interior minister labels police protest 'coup' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon moves quickly to abolish gender ministry (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Coup' remark fuels protest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Interior minister likens unprecedented police resistance to 'coup' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon gov't spent 120 tln won on new projects without feasibility studies (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korean companies target Europe for more defense sales (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Interior minister defends launch of police bureau (Korea Herald)
-- Minister warns police to stop protest against supervisory bureau (Korea Times)
(END)

