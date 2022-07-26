(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 26)

Particularly disappointing is that each lawmaker has gotten away with receiving a monthly pay of 12,850,000 won ($9,818), despite working for just one day during the stalemate period. The official annual pay for a lawmaker is about 154 million won, which is among the top-tier pay grades for Korean workers and far higher than what lawmakers in other comparable countries receive relative to average national income. In total, around 750 million won is paid to each lawmaker every year in salary and costs for running an office, including as many as eight aides -- all at the taxpayers' expense.