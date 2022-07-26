Go to Contents
Yoon slams police protest as 'serious breach of discipline'

09:17 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday collective action by police officers against the planned establishment of a police bureau under the interior ministry could amount to a "serious breach of national discipline."

The remark came as the ministry and front-line police officers have clashed head-on over the police bureau plan, with senior superintendents gathering in protest and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min likening the collective action to a "coup."

"Like the people, I am deeply concerned about the collective action" by the police officers, Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.

"Collectively protesting against the government's policies and reorganization plans, which are being pursued under the Constitution and the law, could be a serious breach of national discipline," he said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on July 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

