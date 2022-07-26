(Movie Review) A good cast can't save contrived 'Emergency Declaration'

I'll just mention a few of the film's many improbable details. Even if we accept that there is a new type of virus that can make people bleed to death in hours after they are infected, how can so many things happen in less than eight hours of flight time? How can In-ho's wife just happen to be on the ill-fated plane and Jae-hyuk, a former pilot who worked with Hyeon-soo, happen to be aboard the same plane? How can the terrorist take out a mysterious substance he smuggled onto the plane under his skin without noticeably bleeding? What is the likelihood of a rank-and-file police detective getting into and speaking at an anti-disaster management meeting attended by only high-ranking government officials, as well as infiltrating a high-security lab where the deadly virus exists without any difficulty at all?