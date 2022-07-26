Seoul shares turn higher late Tue. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares turned higher late Tuesday morning on tech gains, with investors awaiting the Fed's crucial rate decision and major firms' earnings results this week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.17 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,409.86 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened lower as the U.S. central bank is expected to raise borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage point this week. It would put the U.S. benchmark rate in a range of 2.25-2.5 percent.
Tech stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 0.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. gaining 1 percent and LG Electronics Co. climbing 0.1 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.8 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 0.2 percent, and leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. shed 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,310.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.75 won from the previous session's close.
