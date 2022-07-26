All overseas air routes to 7 regional int'l airports normalized for 1st time since pandemic
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- All international air routes operated by South Korea's seven regional international airports have come back into service for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport operator said Tuesday.
With the reopening of the route linking Cheongju International Airport in South Korea's central region to Vietnam's Da Lat on Tuesday, all seven of the country's international airports were normally operating all of their international air routes, according to the Korea Airports Corp.
It marks the first reopening of those air flight routes since February 2020, when international flights were suspended or scaled down due to COVID-19.
The other international airports are the Gimpo, Yangyang, Daegu, Muan, Gimhae and Jeju international airports.
Starting with Daegu International Airport's reopening of its route to Vietnam's Da Nang on May 28, those regional airports have been resuming their international flights on the back of the receding pandemic, including the Gimhae-Fukuoka route on May 31 and the Gimpo-Haneda line on June 29.
The airport operator said it will seek to introduce additional mid- and long-haul international passenger routes in meetings with foreign airlines during the World Route Development Forum to be held in October in Las Vegas, the United States.
