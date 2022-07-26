Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 1,980 more COVID-19 cases

14:08 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,980 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 201,586, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,374 from the Army, 246 from the Air Force, 164 from the Navy and 97 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 94 cases from the Marine Corps, four from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.

Currently, 9,073 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK