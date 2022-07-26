Hyundai Wia Q2 net income up 420.8 pct to 199.7 bln won
14:06 July 26, 2022
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 199.7 billion won (US$152.5 million), up 420.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 53.1 billion won, up 17.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 0.4 percent to 1.97 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 35.8 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
