Special parliamentary committee kicks off to help improve people's livelihoods
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly launched a special committee designed to help stabilize the livelihoods of ordinary people amid soaring inflation and other economic woes.
The committee, comprised of lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party, is set to operate until Oct. 31 and will try to help address difficulties from high inflation, oil prices and high exchange rates.
The committee plans to handle 29 bills on real estate, tax and other issues directly related to people's livelihoods. The bills will be approved at a meeting Friday and then put to a plenary vote set for Tuesday, the committee's chair, Rep. Yoo Sung-kull of the PPP, said.
Yoo said the committee has almost reached an agreement on the passage of a bill aimed at lowering fuel taxes to help people cope with skyrocketing oil prices.
"Market prices are continuing to soar at home and abroad amid rising economic uncertainty sparked by the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine, and global recession, as well as rising energy and raw material prices," Yoo said.
