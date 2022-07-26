(LEAD) S. Korea rout Taiwan 4-0 at East Asian women's football tournament
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea routed Taiwan 4-0 at a regional women's football tournament in Japan on Tuesday, wrapping up the competition with a win, a loss and a draw.
Lee Min-a's two goals in the first half helped South Korea pull off their first victory in their third and last match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Women's Football Championship at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima, Japan.
It is South Korea's 14th consecutive win over Taiwan since 2000.
With the victory, South Korean placed third in the four-nation tournament, while reigning champion Japan, which had two wins and a draw, came out on top. China finished runner-up with one win and two draws.
South Korea dominated from the beginning of the first half and scored three goals within five minutes with 10 minutes left before the break.
The first goal was scored in the 35th minute by Lee Min-a.
Jang Sel-gi got the ball on the left from Ji So-yun and passed it to Lee who volleyed the ball into the net.
Three minutes later, Kang Chae-rim scored the second goal on Choe Yu-ri's precise cross on the right side.
Lee's second goal came in the 40th minute, as she dribbled the ball through the Taiwanese defense from the far left corner of the box and shot the ball into the net.
Ko Min-jung's header in the 90th minute capped the 4-0 victory for South Korea.
The women's EAFF tournament was first contested in 2005, and South Korea won the inaugural title. In the previous 2019 competition, South Korea finished second.
