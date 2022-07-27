Biden calls on all Americans to pay respect to Korean War veterans
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on all Americans to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War.
The call came in a proclamation, declaring the day of Korean War armistice.
"On this day, I encourage all Americans to reflect on the strength, sacrifices, and sense of duty of our Korean War Veterans and bestow upon them the high honor they deserve," said the proclamation, released by the White House.
"I call upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities that honor and give thanks to our distinguished Korean War Veterans," it added.
The 1950-53 Korean War ended 69 years ago on Wednesday. South and North Korea continue to be at war, technically, as the war ended with an armistice that has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty.
Biden noted more than 36,000 American soldiers, along with some 7,100 Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) personnel were killed in action during the war, "sacrificing everything to defend freedom and democracy" on the Korean Peninsula.
"Today and every day, we continue to remember our nation's Korean War veterans and honor all that they made possible through service to our Nation and our highest ideals," he added.
On Wednesday, a brand new Wall of Remembrance with the names of 43,808 U.S. and KATUSA service members killed during the war will be dedicated, becoming the newest addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.
More than 137,000 South Korean soldiers were killed in action during the Korean War. They are commemorated accordingly in South Korea.
