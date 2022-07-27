U.S. will react appropriately to any N. Korean nuclear test: Kirby
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States and its allies will take appropriate steps to hold North Korea accountable should the recalcitrant country conduct a nuclear test, a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said Tuesday.
John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, also noted the North may continue to be ready to conduct a test.
"We have been very clear that North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test. That is something we said very, very openly," Kirby said in a press briefing, held virtually.
"These tests have in the past and if they test in the future will in the future just add to the insecurity and instability on the Korean Peninsula," he added. "Again, we would react appropriately along with allies and partners."
Seoul and Washington have both said the North appears to have completed all preparations for what will be its seventh nuclear test, with U.S. officials earlier anticipating Pyongyang to conduct a test as early as in May.
Earlier reports have suggested Pyongyang may have been forced to postpone its test due to its ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic difficulties.
North Korea began reporting its COVID-19 cases in May. It claims its daily new infection cases have since dwindled to below 50 as of this week.
Kirby said the U.S. will continue to closely monitor the reclusive state for any signs of a nuclear test.
"I won't speculate about the timing here, or what that can look like," he said.
"We are obviously going to watch this very, very closely for any possibility of a nuclear test," added Kirby.
