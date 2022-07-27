N. Korea holds national conference of war veterans without leader Kim's attendance
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a national conference of war veterans to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Wednesday.
The 8th National Conference of War Veterans took place in Pyongyang the previous day without leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North celebrates the anniversary of the Korean War armistice that was signed on July 27, 1953. The North calls the conflict the Great Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as "Victory Day."
The KCNA said members of the presidium of the political bureau, including Jo Yong-won, and other senior party officials attended the conference but made no mention of leader Kim. Kim has stayed out of public view for over two weeks.
It marked the third consecutive year for the North to hold the conference on the national holiday.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)