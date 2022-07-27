Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon puts direct pressure on police protest, calls it 'breach of discipline' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls police protest 'breach of discipline' in direct warning to police (Kookmin Daily)
-- Monthly rent for Seoul apartments rises 14 pct in just 2 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon gives yellow card to police for protest, calls it 'serious breach of discipline' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Police bureau plan proceeds without delay amid Yoon's warning (Segye Times)
-- Companies go through 'remodeling of exports' to reach ASEAN, European markets (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon admin to target personnel advantage for police university graduates after pushing ahead with police bureau (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon slams police protest as 'breach of discipline' after pushing ahead with police bureau (Hankyoreh)
-- IMF predicts 'backstep' for S. Korea's economic growth (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yongsan district to be transformed into Asia's new Silicon Valley (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's GDP for Q2 climbs 0.7 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- New bureau to oversee the police passes Yoon's Cabinet (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's growth outlook darkens over poor exports, rising prices (Korea Herald)
-- Slowdown in exports raises concerns over Korea's growth (Korea Times)
(END)