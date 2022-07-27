(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 27)

President Yoon should not renege on his commitment to promote national unity and forge a partnership with opposition parties. His unilateral plan runs counter to national unity and bipartisanship. If he really wants to push for the abolition of the ministry to pursue a small government, he needs to build a national consensus. It is also necessary to win support from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK). Both tasks are easier said than done. So the best thing would be to undo his plan and keep the ministry in place to promote gender equality. No need to risk a political football for nothing.

