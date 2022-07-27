(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 27)

Prosecutors suspect that it could be an illegitimate foreign exchange transaction disguised as payments for imports, as the huge amount of money was remitted overseas by new corporations or small and mid-sized companies, contrary to conventional wisdom. Woori Bank says that 90 percent of the remittance was made in return for gold bars or semiconductor chips its customers bought in foreign countries. But the bank cannot affirm whether they really brought in such items. It turned out that a number of companies involved in the remittance split the money into small amount and remitted it over and over.