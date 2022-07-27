Wednesday's weather forecast
09:01 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 10
Suwon 32/25 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 20
Daejeon 32/24 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 33/24 Sunny 20
Gangneung 28/23 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 33/24 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 10
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/23 Cloudy 20
Busan 30/23 Sunny 20
