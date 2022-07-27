Go to Contents
Daesang to set up joint venture with China Sinopharm International

13:33 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Daesang Life Science, a South Korean manufacturer of health functional foods, said Wednesday it has inked a letter of intent with China Sinopharm International to set up a joint venture in a bid to make forays into the Chinese market.

The two companies plan to build a factory in China's southern Hainan Province, and join efforts in the research and development, marketing, and sales of Daesang's products.

Daesang Life Science makes Nucare, a nutritional formula for patients, and other health supplements under its "Wellife" brand.

"We will work with China's Sinopharm group to become a leading player in China's 70 trillion-won (US$53.29 billion) health functional foods market," a Daesang Life Science official said.

China Sinopharm International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm, and handles the group's global business and medical channels.

In this photo provided by Daesang Group, officials from Daesang Life Science and China Sinopharm International pose for a photo at an online signing ceremony held on July 26, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

