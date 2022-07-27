Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q2 net income up 20.5 pct to 282.8 bln won
13:29 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 282.8 billion won (US$215.2 million), up 20.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 360.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 358.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 2.1 percent to 2.45 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
