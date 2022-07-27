294 nabbed for child sexual abuse materials; half in 10s
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- A total of 294 people were arrested between March and June for crimes related to child sexual exploitation, and more than half of the offenders were teenagers, police said Wednesday.
Of 786 arrests made in the four-month period for cyber sex crimes, 294 people, or 37.4 percent, were either using, producing or distributing child sexual abuse materials, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.
Noticeably, 54.5 percent of the offenders were aged in their 10s, followed by 36 percent in their 20s and 7.1 percent in their 30's, the NPA said.
Of the total, 106 people, or 56 percent, were arrested on charges of selling, distributing or advertising child abuse materials, followed by 73 people, or 39 percent, on charges of possessing or watching the materials, the NPA said.
The NPA said it will continue its crackdown, including undercover investigation, into digital sex crimes targeting children and teenagers until October.
