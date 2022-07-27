Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Display turns to red in Q2

13:48 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 382 billion won (US$290.8 million), turning from a profit of 424.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 488.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 701.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 14.6 percent to 5.6 trillion won.

The operating loss was 38.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK