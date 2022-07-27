Military reports 2,367 more COVID-19 cases
14:54 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,367 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 203,953, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,683 from the Army, 311 from the Air Force, 174 from the Navy, and 132 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 64 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and three from the ministry.
Currently, 9,913 military personnel are under treatment.
