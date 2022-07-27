GS E&C Q2 net income up 190.1 pct to 180 bln won
14:56 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 180 billion won (US$137 million), up 190.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 164.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 124.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 36.6 percent to 3.04 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 110.1 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)