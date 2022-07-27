Samsung Biologics Q2 net profit up 25.1 pct to 152 bln won
15:48 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 152 billion won (US$115.8 million), up 25.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 169.7 billion won, up 1.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 58 percent to 651.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
