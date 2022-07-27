SK Ie Technology shifts to loss in Q2
15:48 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 21.8 billion won (US$16.6 million), shifting from a profit of 42.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 12.4 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 44.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.5 percent to 138.9 billion won.
The operating loss was 991.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
