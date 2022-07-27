LG Chem Q2 net income down 54.1 pct. to 718.3 bln won
15:48 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 718.3 billion won (US$547 million), down 54.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 878.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.14 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7 percent to 12.23 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 568 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)