LG Innotek Q2 net profit up 40.1 pct to 206.3 bln won
15:50 July 27, 2022
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 206.3 billion won (US$157.1 million), up 40.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 289.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 151.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 57.2 percent to 3.7 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
