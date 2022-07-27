Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Innotek Q2 net profit up 40.1 pct to 206.3 bln won

15:50 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 206.3 billion won (US$157.1 million), up 40.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 289.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 151.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 57.2 percent to 3.7 trillion won.

The operating profit was 6.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK