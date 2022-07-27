Go to Contents
PM says he will ask Yoon to pardon Samsung heir Lee

15:54 July 27, 2022

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday he will ask President Yoon Suk-yeol to pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who is currently on parole from a prison term for bribery and embezzlement.

Han was responding to a question during a parliamentary interpellation session about whether he has any intention to propose pardons for Lee and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.

The president is widely expected to grant pardons on the occasion of Aug. 15 Liberation Day.

