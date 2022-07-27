Director, actor of 'Alienoid' test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Director Choi Dong-hoon and actor So Ji-sub of the new Korean sci-fi action fantasy "Alienoid" recently tested positive for COVID-19, the film's local distributor said Wednesday.
CJ ENM said the infections led to the cancellation of their meet-and-greet with viewers that was scheduled to be held at a theater during the day.
The film's lead actress Kim Tae-ri also tested positive in a self-test and is now waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, according to the distributor.
"We're discussing whether to cancel audience meet-and-greets scheduled for this weekend as major participants were infected with COVID-19," a company official said.
Released a week ago, "Alienoid" is about two parallel worlds that connect with each other as the gates of time travel open due to a secret force.
