Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #coronavirus

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 20 for 2nd day: state media

06:45 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 20 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Thursday.

The number of people who newly showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day stood at 11, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 228 are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

North Korean health officials carry out disinfection work at Pyongyang International Airport in the North Korean capital, in this undated photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on June 10, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK