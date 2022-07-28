Korean-language dailies

-- PPP floor leader's text message with Yoon stirs up ruling party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Local brokerage violated short selling rules over past 3 years (Kookmin Daily)

-- Inflation expectations hit record high of 4.7 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- Consumers' inflation expectations hit all-time high (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New Korean War monument with names of fallen heroes unveiled in Washington (Segye Times)

-- Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made weapons amid Ukraine crisis (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Poland inks deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- PPP floor leader's text message with Yoon deepens factional strife within ruling party (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential office expresses regret over exposure of Yoon's text message (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Poland signs deal to purchase S. Korean-made weapons (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Inflation expectations hit record high of 4.7 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

