Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- PPP floor leader's text message with Yoon stirs up ruling party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Local brokerage violated short selling rules over past 3 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Inflation expectations hit record high of 4.7 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- Consumers' inflation expectations hit all-time high (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New Korean War monument with names of fallen heroes unveiled in Washington (Segye Times)
-- Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made weapons amid Ukraine crisis (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Poland inks deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PPP floor leader's text message with Yoon deepens factional strife within ruling party (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential office expresses regret over exposure of Yoon's text message (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Poland signs deal to purchase S. Korean-made weapons (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Inflation expectations hit record high of 4.7 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- SK to up investments in the U.S. by $22 billion, Chey tells Biden (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's ASEAN diplomacy put to test at summit with Widodo (Korea Times)
