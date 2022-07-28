(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 28)

KBS' plan to raise the fee is particularly troublesome, as Korean viewers are being forced to pay the TV license fee as part of their electricity bills. This is unlike in other countries, where the fee is collected separately from other utility rates. This peculiar policy has long generated complaints from viewers skeptical about the public broadcaster's role in the country. Moreover, even those who do not have a TV set have to go through a difficult and cumbersome process to legitimately avoid paying the fee.