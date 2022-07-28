N. Korean leader warns S. Korean gov't, military will be wiped out if they make any 'dangerous attempt'
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un warned that the Yoon Suk-yeol government and its military will face annihilation should it make any "dangerous attempt," its state media said Thursday.
Kim made the remarks during Wednesday's event celebrating the 69th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, as Yoon has taken a hard-line stance on the North's provocations with military reinforcement plans, including building a Kill Chain preemptive strike platform.
"If the South Korean regime and military gangsters are thinking of taking us on militarily and believe they can neutralize or destroy part of our military power preemptively based on particular military means or methods, they are mistaken," Kim said in the speech released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim added his regime is "fully prepared" for any military conflict with United States.
Pyongyang calls the national holiday the Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War, or Victory Day for short.
