Samsung Electronics Q2 net profit up 15.2 pct to 11.09 tln won
08:43 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 11.09 trillion won (US$8.5 billion), up 15.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 14.09 trillion won, up 12.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 21.3 percent to 77.2 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
