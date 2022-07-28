Thursday's weather forecast
09:01 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/25 Sunny 20
Incheon 32/24 Cloudy 20
Suwon 33/24 Sunny 20
Cheongju 33/24 Sunny 20
Daejeon 34/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 60
Gangneung 27/23 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 34/23 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 20
Jeju 35/26 Cloudy 20
Daegu 31/24 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Sunny 60
