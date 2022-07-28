Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:01 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Sunny 20

Incheon 32/24 Cloudy 20

Suwon 33/24 Sunny 20

Cheongju 33/24 Sunny 20

Daejeon 34/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/23 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 34/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 20

Jeju 35/26 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/24 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 60

(END)

