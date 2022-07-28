Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #IU #concerts

IU to hold concerts at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in September

09:56 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop diva IU, the star of Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's first Korean-language film "Broker," will return as a singer this fall.

She will hold "The Golden Hour" concerts on Sept. 17 and 18 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, her agency, EDAM Entertainment said Thursday.

It marks her first concerts in three years since the "Love, Poem" shows held in four South Korean cities and six other Asian countries in 2019.

She will be the first female K-pop singer to hold a concert at the stadium, the agency added.

With a capacity to house up to 100,000 spectators, including standing seats, the stadium is considered "a stage of dreams" for many K-pop artists. Most recently, globally renowned stars such as BTS and Psy had concerts there.

This photo provided by EDAM Entertainment shows a promotional poster for singer-actress IU's upcoming concerts "The Golden Hour" in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK