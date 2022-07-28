Hyundai Rotem signs initial deal to export K2 tanks to Poland
11:17 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., South Korea's sole tank manufacturer, said Thursday it has signed an initial deal to export 1,000 units of the K2 tank to Poland.
Hyundai Rotem is in talks with the Polish government to finalize the details of the deal, including the production site and the time frame, a company spokesman said.
The company is planning to produce half of the 1,000 K2 Black Panther tanks at its domestic plant and the other half at its plant to be built in Poland, he said.
Hyundai Rotem, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, also produces railway systems and plant equipment.
