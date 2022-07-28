Cheil Worldwide Inc Q2 net income up 11.2 pct. to 61.3 bln won
12:37 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 61.3 billion won (US$47 million), up 11.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 22.1 percent on-year to 88 billion won. Sales increased 23.6 percent to 976.4 billion won.
The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 61.5 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
