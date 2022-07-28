Edu-tech firm publishes BTS-themed Korean recipe book
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) Cake Corp., an edu-tech subsidiary of popular smartphone camera app developer Snow Co., said Thursday it has published an educational recipe book on Korean dishes enjoyed by members of K-pop group BTS.
"BTS Recipe Book" features recipes of 15 dishes enjoyed by the septet, providing various cooking method details, including vegan and gluten-free options to meet the dietary needs of diverse readers.
The book, published in Korean, English and Japanese, contains various Korean culinary expressions and information on Korean food culture.
The book is available globally through Weverse, a K-pop community platform created by Hybe Corp.
Cake said it is actively expanding its presence in the field of educational content using K-pop intellectual properties. The company has released various BTS-themed learning products and also those of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.
The company was launched by Snow, an affiliate of South Korean tech giant Naver Corp., as an English learning app in 2018 and was spun off as a subsidiary in October 2020. It acquired Hybe Edu, a former education content unit of K-pop powerhouse Hybe, last month.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)