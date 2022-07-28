Hyundai Glovis Q2 net profit up 42.3 pct. to 305 bln won
13:48 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 305 billion won (US$234.4 million), up 42.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 62 percent on-year to 448.5 billion won. Revenue increased 25.5 percent to 6.86 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 295.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
