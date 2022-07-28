Go to Contents
Hanwha Solutions Q2 net profit up 9.8 pct. to 244.5 bln won

13:48 July 28, 2022

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 244.5 billion won (US$187.9 million), up 9.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 277.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 221.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 22 percent to 3.38 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 101.4 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
